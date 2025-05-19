Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Chance Encounter Leads to Hope [Image 3 of 4]

    A Chance Encounter Leads to Hope

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart  

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Jennifer McDaniel, family member of a missing in action service member, reads the last letter her great uncle sent before his disappearance during a Family Member Update in Bellevue, Washington, May 3, 2025. McDaniel’s great uncle, Donald Raymond Vogel, enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II, and went missing in April 1943.

