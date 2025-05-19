A Chance Encounter Leads to Hope

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jennifer McDaniel, family member of a missing in action service member, gives a DNA sample to aid in the potential recovery and identification of her great uncle during a Family Member Update in Bellevue, Washington, May 3, 2025. McDaniel’s great uncle, Donald Raymond Vogel, enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II, and went missing in April 1943.