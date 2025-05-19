Dr. Kyle Bracken, research branch chief in the Indo Pacific Directorate of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Jennifer McDaniel, family member of a missing in action service member, and Fern Sumpter Winbush, principal deputy director of DPAA, view the last letter McDaniel’s great uncle sent before his disappearance during a Family Member Update in Bellevue, Washington, May 3, 2025. McDaniel’s great uncle, Donald Raymond Vogel, enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II, and went missing in April 1943.
A Chance Encounter Leads to Hope
