    Maine National Guard participates in regional cybersecurity exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Maine National Guard participates in regional cybersecurity exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roosevelt 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Visitors receive a brief from Maj. Ethan Evans, team leader for the Maine Army National Guard’s Defensive Cyber Operations Element, on May 14, 2025, during Cyber Yankee 2025, where approximately 30 members of the Maine National Guard participated in the two-week regional training exercise to hone their cybersecurity skills. The exercise was held at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H, from May 5 to May 16.

