    Maine National Guard participates in Cyber Yankee 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Maine National Guard participates in Cyber Yankee 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roosevelt 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Members of the Maine National Guard review training during Cyber Yankee 2025 on May 14, 2025. The two-week regional training exercise was held from May 5 to May 16 at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H, where approximately 30 members of the Maine National Guard honed their cybersecurity skills.

