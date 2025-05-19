Maine National Guard participates in Cyber Yankee 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Maine National Guard review training during Cyber Yankee 2025 on May 14, 2025. The two-week regional training exercise was held from May 5 to May 16 at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H, where approximately 30 members of the Maine National Guard honed their cybersecurity skills.