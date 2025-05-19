Members of the Maine National Guard review training during Cyber Yankee 2025 on May 14, 2025. The two-week regional training exercise was held from May 5 to May 16 at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H, where approximately 30 members of the Maine National Guard honed their cybersecurity skills.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9047221
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-OX898-4757
|Resolution:
|2694x2479
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maine National Guard participates in Cyber Yankee 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Roosevelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maine National Guard Enhances Cybersecurity Readiness at Cyber Yankee 2025
