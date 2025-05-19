Maine National Guard participates in Cyber Yankee 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management, and Adjutant General for the Maine National Guard, receives a brief from Maine Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jonathan Varner during Cyber Yankee 2025 on May 14, 2025. The two-week regional training exercise was held at the New Hampshire National Guard’s Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H, from May 5 to May 16.