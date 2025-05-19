COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), speaks about the importance of leadership during the COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year (SOY) announcement ceremony in Honolulu, May 14, 2025. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)