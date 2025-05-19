Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), speaks about the importance of leadership during the COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year (SOY) announcement ceremony in Honolulu, May 14, 2025. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 20:49
|Photo ID:
|9047229
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-TT639-1067
|Resolution:
|7234x5167
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.