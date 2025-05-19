FY 2024 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailors of the Year

HONOLULU (May 14, 2025) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), announced the FY 2024 Sailors of the Year (SOY) during a ceremony held, May 14, at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Andrew Velikic was selected as the Sea Sailor of the Year, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Joseph Hopkins was selected as the Shore Sailor of the Year.



During the annual SOY week, nominees visited historic sites including the USS Arizona Memorial, Battleship Missouri Memorial, and Ford Island. They also visited the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Adm. Steve Koehler, PACFLT commander, noted that “one of the main reasons I remain in the Navy is the opportunity to work with and be around our motivated Sailors. All of our SOY finalists embody Navy core values and set the Pacific Fleet standard of professionalism with their words and actions and these leaders daily make our Navy better.”



U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis and board members shared their experience and encouragement with nominees. Many elements of the week centered around Adm. Koehler’s Fleet Orders of Professionalism, Combat Readiness, Safety, Stewardship, and Teamwork.



“These Sailors are a true reflection of the Pacific Fleet’s excellence,” Davis said. “Their dedication was unmistakable, both in the way they carried themselves during the board and in their impressive packages submitted by their commands. This experience offered just a glimpse into the depth of their professionalism and commitment to service. Their stories are inspiring, and their leadership reaches far beyond their individual commands. They are leaders our Navy can be proud of. I am confident that they will continue to rise to every challenge placed before them.”



Velikic, representing 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Hopkins, representing Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125, will be meritoriously promoted to chief petty officer as part of their selection as the Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year.



The sea SOY finalists were Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Timothy Sugalski, representing Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, and Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Joshua Pyle, representing U. S. 7th Fleet.



The shore SOY finalists were: Operations Specialist 1st Class Anique Kenniebrew, representing U.S. Pacific Fleet, Musician 1st Class Jason Booth, representing U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Operations Specialist 1st Class June Canuel, representing Tactical Training Group Pacific, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bryan Ventura, representing Assault Craft Unit One, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Lennon Mark Garcia, representing Marine Corp Recruit Depot San Diego, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Benjamin Thompson, representing Navy Data Command.

