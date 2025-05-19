Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis, left, and U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists thank their families for their support during the SOY announcement ceremony in Honolulu, May 14, 2025. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9047227
    VIRIN: 250514-N-TT639-1064
    Resolution: 7530x5379
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony
    COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year Announcement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    COMPACFLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download