    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band at Ala Moana Center [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band at Ala Moana Center

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Pau Hana Sound perform at the Ala Moana Centerstage for a military appreciation concert. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class Jonah David/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9047116
    VIRIN: 250516-N-HN820-1034
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band at Ala Moana Center [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Pau Hana Sound at Ala Moana Center
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band at Ala Moana Center
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band at Ala Moana Center

