U.S. Pacific Fleet Band at Ala Moana Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Pau Hana Sound perform at the Ala Moana Centerstage for a military appreciation concert. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class Jonah David/Released)