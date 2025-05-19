U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Pau Hana Sound at Ala Moana Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Musician Third Class Erik Muench, Musician Second Class Daniel Caton, Musician Second Class Brenton Mitchell, and Musician First Class Owen Sczerba, members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Pau Hana Sound, perform at Ala Moana Centerstage for a military appreciation concert. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class Jonah David/Released)