HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Musician Third Class Erik Muench, Musician Second Class Brenton Mitchell, and Musician Second Class Daniel Caton, members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Pau Hana Sound, perform at Ala Moana Centerstage for a military appreciation concert. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class Jonah David/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9047119
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-HN820-1043
|Resolution:
|512x341
|Size:
|72.63 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band at Ala Moana Center [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.