Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 43

Fort Hunter Liggett's historic Army 250-Mile Ruck March from Camp Roberts in Central Coast to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in San Francisco Bay area, May 7-11, 2025. Leg 43 Soldiers and civilians from several installations and units at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, Santa Clara, California, May 10, 2025.