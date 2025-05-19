Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 43 [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 43

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett's historic Army 250-Mile Ruck March from Camp Roberts in Central Coast to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in San Francisco Bay area, May 7-11, 2025. Leg 43 Soldiers and civilians from several installations and units at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, Santa Clara, California, May 10, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 18:46
    Photo ID: 9047084
    VIRIN: 250510-A-A5038-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 43 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 24
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Ragnar Legs 33-38
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Legs 25-26
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 46
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Legs 33-38
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 43
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Leg 43

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army birthday
    Army250
    Army250RuckMarch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download