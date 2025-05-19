Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025 [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Deputy to the Garrison Commander was the master of ceremony for the closing ceremony for the Army 250-Mile Ruck March, May 11, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 18:46
    Photo ID: 9047064
    VIRIN: 250511-A-OV743-9609
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army birthday
    Army250
    Army250RuckMarch

