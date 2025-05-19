Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in a basketball game during All American Week on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The annual All American Week basketball tournament, which consisted of 22 teams, brings Paratroopers together to compete for the title of best Battalion in the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 16:12
|Photo ID:
|9046795
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-MH031-2076
|Resolution:
|7072x5051
|Size:
|17.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Annual Basketball tournament during All American Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.