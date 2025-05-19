Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Basketball tournament during All American Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Annual Basketball tournament during All American Week 2025

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in a basketball game during All American Week on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The annual All American Week basketball tournament, which consisted of 22 teams, brings Paratroopers together to compete for the title of best Battalion in the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:12
    Photo ID: 9046795
    VIRIN: 250519-A-MH031-2076
    Resolution: 7072x5051
    Size: 17.14 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Basketball tournament during All American Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    basketball
    tournament
    Esprit De Corps
    AATW
    aaw25

