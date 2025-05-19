Annual Basketball tournament during All American Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in a basketball game during All American Week on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. The annual All American Week basketball tournament, which consisted of 22 teams, brings Paratroopers together to compete for the title of best Battalion in the Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Keegan)