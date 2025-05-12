Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Collier assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, drags a casualty to cover by using a medical skedco during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team proficiency in combat lifesaving techniques.