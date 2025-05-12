Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, writes down types, signs, symptoms and treatment of heat injuries during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team proficiency in combat lifesaving techniques.