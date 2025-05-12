Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Best Squad [Image 4 of 4]

    V Corps Best Squad

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Collier assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps, reassess a casualty behind cover during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team proficiency in combat lifesaving techniques.

    This work, V Corps Best Squad [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    41FAB

