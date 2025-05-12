2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two

Attendees observe an aerial demonstration of a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. Yokota’s friendship festivals celebrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan, and serve as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the base and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9044892
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-PJ020-2174
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
