    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two [Image 2 of 3]

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Attendees observe an aerial demonstration of a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. Yokota’s friendship festivals celebrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Japan, and serve as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the base and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    This work, 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

