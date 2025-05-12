2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees observe an aerial demonstration of a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The event was hosted due to the combined efforts and support of the Japan Air and Ground Self-Defense Forces, sister services and local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)