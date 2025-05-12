FF25: Blaze of Friendship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival fireworks display at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The two-day event allowed visitors to learn more about the U.S.-Japan alliance while strengthening the bond between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)