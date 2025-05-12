Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FF25: Blaze of Friendship [Image 4 of 10]

    FF25: Blaze of Friendship

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival fireworks display at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The two-day event allowed visitors to learn more about the U.S.-Japan alliance while strengthening the bond between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 03:00
    Photo ID: 9044869
    VIRIN: 250518-F-GS842-1089
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, FF25: Blaze of Friendship [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fireworks
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

