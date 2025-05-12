Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize heroic act by Soldier's spouse [Image 2 of 2]

    Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize heroic act by Soldier's spouse

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios 

    8th Army

    Military spouse Janice Cartagena Bonilla holds an award certificate from the mayor of Pyeongtaek city alongside Soldiers of the 65th Medical Brigade at Pyeongtaek city hall in South Korea, May 15, 2025. She was recognized for rescuing a 16-year-old girl who fell from a bridge. The ceremony recognized Cartagena's bravery and her contribution to the safety of the local community.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 01:41
    Photo ID: 9044825
    VIRIN: 250515-A-GU297-1094
    Resolution: 5868x3302
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    This work, Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize heroic act by Soldier's spouse [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize Soldier's spouse for heroic action

    korea
    Eighth Army

