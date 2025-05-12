Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize heroic act by Soldier's spouse

Military spouse Janice Cartagena Bonilla holds an award certificate from the mayor of Pyeongtaek city alongside Soldiers of the 65th Medical Brigade at Pyeongtaek city hall in South Korea, May 15, 2025. She was recognized for rescuing a 16-year-old girl who fell from a bridge. The ceremony recognized Cartagena's bravery and her contribution to the safety of the local community.
Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize Soldier's spouse for heroic action
