    Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize Soldier's spouse for heroic action

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2025

    Story by James Choi 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army is proud to highlight the heroic actions of Janice Cartagena, spouse of Staff Sgt. Norberto Berrios, who courageously rescued a South Korean teenager from drowning in the Anseong-cheon River near U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in the city of Pyeongtaek, April 15, 2025.

    While walking her children to a nearby playground, Cartagena heard urgent screams coming from a nearby bridge. She quickly located a teenage girl in the river struggling to stay afloat. Without hesitation, she removed her belongings, coordinated with a bystander, and jumped into the frigid water to rescue the teen. Emergency responders later arrived on scene and brought both Cartagena and the girl safely to shore.

    In recognition of her bravery, the Pyeongtaek Emergency Response Team honored Cartagena during a ceremony at Pyeongtaek City Hall on May 15.

    Additionally, her husband’s unit, the 121st Field Hospital, 65th Medical Brigade, is coordinating a civilian award to formally recognize her selfless actions.

    “I wasn’t trained for this, but the Lord sent me to be a light in the darkness,” Cartagena said. “To the U.S. community here in Pyeongtaek: let’s continue to be a light wherever we go. Sometimes, you don’t need training—just a willing heart and faith.”

    Cartagena’s quick decision and unwavering courage exemplify the strength and compassion of Eighth Army military families, whose impact extends far beyond the gates of the command's installations.

    For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.

