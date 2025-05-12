Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize Soldier's spouse for heroic action

Photo By Sgt. Jason Palacios | Military spouse Janice Cartagena Bonilla holds an award certificate from the mayor of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jason Palacios | Military spouse Janice Cartagena Bonilla holds an award certificate from the mayor of Pyeongtaek city alongside Soldiers of the 65th Medical Brigade at Pyeongtaek city hall in South Korea, May 15, 2025. She was recognized for rescuing a 16-year-old girl who fell from a bridge. The ceremony recognized Cartagena's bravery and her contribution to the safety of the local community. see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army is proud to highlight the heroic actions of Janice Cartagena, spouse of Staff Sgt. Norberto Berrios, who courageously rescued a South Korean teenager from drowning in the Anseong-cheon River near U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in the city of Pyeongtaek, April 15, 2025.



While walking her children to a nearby playground, Cartagena heard urgent screams coming from a nearby bridge. She quickly located a teenage girl in the river struggling to stay afloat. Without hesitation, she removed her belongings, coordinated with a bystander, and jumped into the frigid water to rescue the teen. Emergency responders later arrived on scene and brought both Cartagena and the girl safely to shore.



In recognition of her bravery, the Pyeongtaek Emergency Response Team honored Cartagena during a ceremony at Pyeongtaek City Hall on May 15.



Additionally, her husband’s unit, the 121st Field Hospital, 65th Medical Brigade, is coordinating a civilian award to formally recognize her selfless actions.



“I wasn’t trained for this, but the Lord sent me to be a light in the darkness,” Cartagena said. “To the U.S. community here in Pyeongtaek: let’s continue to be a light wherever we go. Sometimes, you don’t need training—just a willing heart and faith.”



Cartagena’s quick decision and unwavering courage exemplify the strength and compassion of Eighth Army military families, whose impact extends far beyond the gates of the command's installations.



For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.