Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize heroic act by Soldier's spouse

Military spouse Janice Cartagena Bonilla is presented an award certificate from the mayor of Pyeongtaek, Jeong Jang-sun, alongside her husband at Pyeongtaek city hall in South Korea, May 15, 2025. She was recognized for rescuing a 16-year-old girl who fell from a bridge. The ceremony recognized Cartagena's bravery and her contribution to the safety of the local community.