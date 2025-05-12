Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize heroic act by Soldier's spouse

Military spouse Janice Cartagena Bonilla is presented an award certificate from the mayor of Pyeongtaek, Jeong Jang-sun, alongside her husband at Pyeongtaek city hall in South Korea, May 15, 2025. She was recognized for rescuing a 16-year-old girl who fell from a bridge. The ceremony recognized Cartagena's bravery and her contribution to the safety of the local community.
Eighth Army, Pyeongtaek city, recognize Soldier's spouse for heroic action
