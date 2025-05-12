USS Ralph Johnson conducts RIB Operations in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (May 15, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) wait in a ridged hull inflatable boat (RIB) as it is lowered to the water by the slewing arm davit on the boat deck during RIB operations while operating in the Indian Ocean, May 15. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)