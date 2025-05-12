USS Ralph Johnson conducts RIB Operations in the Indian Ocean

INDIAN OCEAN (May 13, 2025) Seaman Chrisdane Haye from West Palm Beach, Florida, watches for safety concerns as Sailors lower a ridged hull inflatable boat (RIB) from the boat deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, May 13. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 01:25
|Photo ID:
|9044802
|VIRIN:
|250513-N-ZS816-1011
|Resolution:
|4486x2991
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
