2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees roam the flight line during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the relationship between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)