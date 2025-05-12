Attendees smile for a photo during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The event historically includes aircraft static displays, live music, food vendors and a variety of performances as a way to showcase Yokota’s mission and strengthen the invaluable bond with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 00:07
|Photo ID:
|9044763
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-PJ020-1323
|Resolution:
|8043x5362
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.