2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two

Attendees smile for a photo during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The event historically includes aircraft static displays, live music, food vendors and a variety of performances as a way to showcase Yokota’s mission and strengthen the invaluable bond with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)