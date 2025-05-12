Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Day Two [Image 5 of 7]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Attendees smile for a photo during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The event historically includes aircraft static displays, live music, food vendors and a variety of performances as a way to showcase Yokota’s mission and strengthen the invaluable bond with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

