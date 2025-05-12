Run to Remember 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy veteran Dennis McCorkendale, who served on the USS Canberra in Vietnam, completes the Run to Remember 5K, May 17, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The Run to Remember is an annual event where service members and community come together to honor fallen Soldiers and their Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Henry, Oregon National Guard 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)