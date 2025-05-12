Run to Remember 2025

A family finishes the Run to Remember 5K together, May 17, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The Run to Remember is an annual event where service members and community come together to honor fallen Soldiers and their Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Henry, Oregon National Guard 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9044246
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-EK683-8772
|Resolution:
|4385x2923
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
