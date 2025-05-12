Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Run to Remember 2025 [Image 2 of 9]

    Run to Remember 2025

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Henry 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A family finishes the Run to Remember 5K together, May 17, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The Run to Remember is an annual event where service members and community come together to honor fallen Soldiers and their Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Henry, Oregon National Guard 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

