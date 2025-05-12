Run to Remember 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Silverton High School Choraliers sing the national anthem as part of the Run to Remember 5K opening ceremony, May 17, 2025, in Salem, Ore. The Run to Remember is an annual event where service members and community come together to honor fallen Soldiers and their Gold Star families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Henry, Oregon National Guard 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)