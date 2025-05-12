Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2025) A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, returns to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman May 18. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)