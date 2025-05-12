Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2025) A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, returns to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman May 18. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9044244
    VIRIN: 250518-N-FY193-2055
    Resolution: 3865x2761
    Size: 557.12 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN
    #NeptuneStrike #NATO #StrongerTogether

