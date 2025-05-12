MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman conducts flight operations May 18. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9044240
|VIRIN:
|250518-N-FY193-1804
|Resolution:
|4085x2298
|Size:
|581.96 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.