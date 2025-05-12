Truman's Deployment

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman sails through the Mediterranean Sea May 18. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)
