117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria

Italian Carabinieri service members clear a room during a Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 18, 2025. Although more participated in the exercise, this training iteration—part of Beyond Horizon 2025—focused on refining small-unit tactics and strengthening multinational coordination.