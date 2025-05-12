Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5]

    117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Smith 

    194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Italian Carabinieri service members clear a room during a Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 18, 2025. Although more participated in the exercise, this training iteration—part of Beyond Horizon 2025—focused on refining small-unit tactics and strengthening multinational coordination.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 02:10
    Photo ID: 9043614
    VIRIN: 250518-A-AB123-1009
    Resolution: 4439x6659
    Size: 16.16 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kayleigh Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

