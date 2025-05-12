117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Romanian service members participate in room-clearing techniques during a multinational Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training event at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 18, 2025. The hands-on exercise, part of Beyond Horizon 2025, brought together U.S., Bulgarian, and partner nation forces to refine urban tactics and strengthen interoperability.