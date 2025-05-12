Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria [Image 3 of 5]

    117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Smith 

    194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Bailey demonstrates bounding techniques during a room-clearing class at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 18, 2025. The hands-on exercise, part of Beyond Horizon 2025, brought together U.S., Bulgarian, and partner nation forces to refine urban tactics and strengthen interoperability.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 02:10
    Photo ID: 9043605
    VIRIN: 250518-A-AB123-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.47 MB
    Location: BG
    This work, 117th Military Police Battalion Leads Multinational Urban Training in Bulgaria [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kayleigh Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bulgaria

    Army National Guard

    Bulgaria
    military police
    urban training
    multinational training
    Beyond Horizon
    117th Military Police Battalion

