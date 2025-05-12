Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250318-N-WO287-1013 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (March 18, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, operates a sewing machine on leather material aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)