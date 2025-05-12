Truman's Deployment

250516-N-JJ537-1009 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 16, 2025) A U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist cooks food for sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
