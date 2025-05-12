Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.16.2025

    USS Harry S Truman

    250516-N-JJ537-1082 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 16, 2025) A U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist serves food aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

