MDSU-1 stages buoys

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving's Emergency Ship Salvage Material contractors staged these buoys on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Kilo Pier, May 16, 2025, in preparation for use next week. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One divers will begin placing containment buoys and anchors in the waters surrounding the USS Arizona Memorial site as a precautionary measure and in preparation for the upcoming removal of two mooring platforms constructed on the hull of the sunken battleship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen)