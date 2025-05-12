Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving's Emergency Ship Salvage Material contractors staged these buoys on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Kilo Pier, May 16, 2025, in preparation for use next week. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One divers will begin placing containment buoys and anchors in the waters surrounding the USS Arizona Memorial site as a precautionary measure and in preparation for the upcoming removal of two mooring platforms constructed on the hull of the sunken battleship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 23:52
    Photo ID: 9043594
    VIRIN: 250516-N-PW030-1116
    Resolution: 2116x1408
    Size: 526.07 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU-1 Stages Buoys [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU-1 stages buoys
    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys
    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Arizona
    MDSU-1
    Mobile Diving & Salvage Unit One
    Preserving Arizona

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download