MDSU-1 stages buoys

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Navy Diver 1st Class Richard Walter, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1), originally from Sandy, Oregon, unstraps a buoy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Kilo Pier May 16, 2025. Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving's Emergency Ship Salvage Material contractors staged the equipment on the pier so MDSU-1 divers can begin placing containment buoys and anchors in the waters surrounding the USS Arizona Memorial site. This equipment will serve as a precautionary measure and in preparation for the upcoming removal of two mooring platforms constructed on the hull of the sunken battleship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen)