Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Navy Diver 1st Class Richard Walter, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1), originally from Sandy, Oregon, stows the straps used to tie down delivered equipment at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Kilo Pier May 16, 2025. Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving's Emergency Ship Salvage Material contractors staged the equipment on the pier so MDSU-1 divers can begin placing containment buoys and anchors in the waters surrounding the USS Arizona Memorial site. This equipment will serve as a precautionary measure and in preparation for the upcoming removal of two mooring platforms constructed on the hull of the sunken battleship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 23:52
    Photo ID: 9043593
    VIRIN: 250516-N-PW030-1081
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 956.75 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: SANDY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU-1 Stages Buoys [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU-1 stages buoys
    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys
    MDSU-1 Stages Buoys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDSU-1
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One
    PreservingArizona
    Preserving Arizona
    Richard Walter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download