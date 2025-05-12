Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brendan Watt 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May, 17, 2025) Logistic Specialist 3rd Class Mikeldrick Burch (left), from Greenwood, Mississippi, and Retail Services Specialist Seaman Recruit John Carmona, from San Diego, California, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), set up a metal shoring during a damage control training drill. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfare training. ARGMEUX prepares integrated naval task force for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brendan Watt)

    This work, Iwo Jima Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Brendan Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

