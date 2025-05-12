Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Flight Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nathan Huang 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2025) Two CH-53 Super Stallions, assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263, prepares to lift off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepared integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Huang)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 9043580
    VIRIN: 250516-N-TM159-1014
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Night Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WARSHIP
    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    LHD7

