Amphibious Ready Group Sail In Formation

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), right, and USS San Antonio (LPD 19) sail in formation behind the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)