    Amphibious Ready Group Sail In Formation [Image 2 of 7]

    Amphibious Ready Group Sail In Formation

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2025) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), right, and USS San Antonio (LPD 19) sail in formation behind the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 9043576
    VIRIN: 250517-N-FN990-1021
    Resolution: 3651x5477
    Size: 1018.35 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibious Ready Group Sail In Formation [Image 7 of 7], by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

