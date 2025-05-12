Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms. Cartagena Recognition by Pyeontaek Mayor [Image 1 of 2]

    Ms. Cartagena Recognition by Pyeontaek Mayor

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jose Pizarro 

    65th Medical Brigade

    The mayor of Pyeongtaek, center, poses with Ms. Janice Cartagena and her spouse following an award ceremony honoring Cartagena’s lifesaving actions, Wednesday, May 15, 2025, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9043577
    VIRIN: 250515-A-IL255-6700
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: KR
    hero
    65MED

