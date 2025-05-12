Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms. Cartagena Recognition by Pyeontaek Mayor [Image 2 of 2]

    Ms. Cartagena Recognition by Pyeontaek Mayor

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jose Pizarro 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Ms. Janice Cartagena receives a medal and bouquet from the mayor of Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Wednesday, May 15, 2025, in recognition of her heroic efforts in saving the life of a 16-year-old Korean national on April 15.

